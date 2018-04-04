The student news site of Sacramento State University

#SacStateSays: How would you like to see police reform in Sacramento?

April 4, 2018

After Stephon Clark was fatally shot on March 18 by Sacramento police, calls for action have been raised in Sacramento on an almost daily basis.

   RELATED: Stephon Clark shooting leads to weeks of protest in Sacramento

We asked Sacramento State students how they would like police policy to change. Tell us what you think by using the hashtag #SacStateSays on social media.

