Men’s tennis team ends 4-year losing streak against UC Davis

The Sacramento State men’s tennis team defeated UC Davis for the first time in four years by a score of 4-3 on Wednesday.

The Hornets (6-12, 5-4 Big Sky Conference) started of the day trailing 0-1 because they lost two out of the three doubles matches at the Sacramento State Courts.

Juniors Dom Miller and Donald Hall lost (2-6) the No. 2 match and sophomores Louis Chabot and Hermont Legaspi fell (2-6) in the No. 3 match. Junior Mikus Losbergs and senior Kasparas Zemaitelis did not finish their match.

After the doubles matches, Sac State had cause for celebration after Zemaitelis won (6-2, 6-1) his No. 2 match on senior day.

“It’s been a good experience (playing for Sac State),” Zemaitelis said. “I loved it. We traveled a lot. The team chemistry from freshman year to senior year was unbelievable. (This) is like my second family.”

Losbergs then lost (3-6, 2-6) his No. 1 singles match which caused the Hornets to trail 1-2. However, Miller then won (6-2, 6-1) the No. 3 singles match and Legaspi won (6-3, 6-4) the No. 4 singles match.

With Sac State leading 3-2, Hall lost (1-6, 6-2, 1-6) the No. 6 singles match to allow UC Davis to tie the contest at 3-3.

Chabut then lost the first set of his No. 5 singles match, but was able to comeback and pull off a victory (4-6, 6-4, 6-1) to help the Hornets defeat UC Davis.

“I felt tired, but in the second set I felt like I could definitely win the match,” Chabut said. “With everybody around the court supporting me it was amazing. It helped me so much, and I ended up winning this match playing really well in the third set.”

Sac State coach Kevin Kurtz said he was pleased with Chabut’s performance and thought the third set was the best set Chabut has ever played.

“It was senior day, so for us to get a win like this during senior day was pretty impressive,” Kurtz said. “We lost the doubles point, but the captain (Losbergs) said ‘Hey we was lost (the doubles point to Weber State) last year, but we came back and won the match.’ So everybody was like let’s do this.”