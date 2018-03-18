VIDEO: 6 women recognized for influence, accomplishments at ceremony

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Six different women were awarded with the title of ‘most influential woman of the year’ in five different categories during the eighth annual Women of Influence awards ceremony at Sacramento State on March 14.

A total of 28 women were nominated for the awards in the last two weeks by students and faculty. This year’s theme was ‘Embracing the Journey: Rising to Lead.’

Each nominee took home a certificate, but only six took home glass trophies.

Sindhura Kilaru won the award for university student leader, Kimberly Sanchez won for residential student leader, Bridie Carinci won for staff, Nassrine Noureddine won for faculty and Cheryl Boyes and Judith Dean won unsung hero awards.