Stephon Clark autopsy shows 6 gunshot wounds to the back

Stephon Clark was found to be shot six times in the back and eight times in total according to an autopsy by Dr. Bennet Omalu that was released Friday.

One bullet hit Clark in the neck and five hit him on the right shoulder and back area. A seventh bullet was found to have hit Clark on the side of his body. The eighth bullet was found in Clark’s left leg.

“You could reasonably conclude that he received seven gunshot wounds from his back, he was shot from the back,” Omalu said in a press conference.

Omalu also said that each of the bullets found in Clark’s back “independently possessed a fatal capacity” and that Clark took up to 10 minutes to die.

The autopsy comes 12 days after Clark was killed and a day after Clark’s funeral service was held in Sacramento in which the Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy.