The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

12 Ways to enjoy spring break without going spring broke

Digital Illustration by Khanlin Rodgers - The State Hornet

Digital Illustration by Khanlin Rodgers - The State Hornet

Khanlin Rodgers and Claire Morgan
March 15, 2018
Filed under Culture, Featured

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Spring break isn’t always about going out of town — staying here and relaxing can be just as exciting if you know where to look. If you’re looking to explore Sacramento without spending too much, The State Hornet has got you covered. Here are 12 local spots to explore in Sacramento that will cost you under $30.

Free 

Farmers’ market

Robert Couse – Baker / CC BY 2.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weekends are a great time to visit farmers’ and flea markets for great deals on fresh, local produce and hidden gems. Local farmers, artisans and small business owners often set up shop at the Folsom Boulevard Flea Market, which is open all weekend, or the Certified Farmers’ Market, which operates on Sundays in Southside Park downtown.

Scenic views

Robert Couse-Baker – CC / BY 2.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sacramento and surrounding areas offer a variety of options for outdoor adventures. Fair Oaks Bluff and the American River Bike trail are both only minutes away from campus. A short drive can get you to the gorgeous views of the Lake Clementine Trail or the American River Canyon Overlook Park.

Open mics

Evan Forester / CC BY 2.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

There are plenty of open mic performances to see downtown. Shine Coffee, Old Ironsides and Fox and Goose Public House all have weekly sign-ups for those interested in seeing the up-and-coming stars of Sacramento, or even performing themselves.

Under $10

A day at the museum

Lev Lazinskiy / CC BY 2.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Spend the day at the Crocker Art Museum. The museum has a rotation of exhibits from artists to pique the interest of those who are curious. Student tickets are only $8 and can be purchased here.

Catch a flick

Eddie Welker / CC BT 2.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch a movie or two at West Wind Sacramento 6. Admission is $7.95 for a double feature, and only $5.25 on Tuesday nights.

Sweet treats

Mark Doliner / CC BY 2.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

If you have a sweet tooth, stop by Rick’s Dessert Diner for a slice of cake, cheesecake, torte, pie or a pastry. This 1950s-themed restaurant is a Midtown gem and most menu items are $8 or less.

Under $20

Brunch

Ano Karina / CC BY 2.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Not many trends have taken ahold of social media the way brunch has. Cafeteria 15L, Orphan, and Hook and Ladder all provide their own takes on brunch and Instagram-worthy meals.

Green thumb

Juliet Wang / CC BY 2.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Creating a mini-garden for your home, apartment, or dorm room doesn’t have to be expensive. The Plant Foundry in Oak Park or Talini’s Nursery in East Sacramento offer small indoor plants and cute pots for good prices, and the staff is often knowledgeable and can help you with any questions you may have about your new mini-garden.

Aquatic Center

Barrett Lyon – The State Hornet

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Sac State Aquatic Center is located in Gold River on Lake Natoma and offers seven different types of boats to rent, ranging from kayaks to stand-up paddle boards. Students get a discounted rate on boat rentals, which can be reserved here.

Under $30

See a show

Nicole Fowler – The State Hornet

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Go catch a live concert or show in one of Sacramento’s music venues. Taylor Bennett (Chance the Rapper’s brother) will be playing at Holy Diver on March 22 and Quinn XCII will be at Ace of Spades on March 24.

Kings game

Shaun Holkko – The State Hornet

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basketball season isn’t over yet, and resale tickets to some Kings games can be found for as low as $14, according to their ticket website. The Kings are scheduled to play the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks during spring break.

‘Lady Bird’ tour

Robyn Barnes – The State Hornet

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch some of the scenes featured in Oscar-nominated film “Lady Bird” on a walking tour of Sacramento. Sacramento Running Tours offers a “Lady Bird” tour, which features the iconic blue house in the Fab Forties neighborhood and other landmarks highlighted in the movie. With fees and taxes, tickets are $22.40 and can be purchased here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • 12 Ways to enjoy spring break without going spring broke

    Culture

    #SacStateSays: What unconventional classes would you like to see at Sac State?

  • 12 Ways to enjoy spring break without going spring broke

    Campus

    Class untaps beer knowledge for students

  • 12 Ways to enjoy spring break without going spring broke

    Culture

    Sac State director of choral activities to retire after 33 years

  • 12 Ways to enjoy spring break without going spring broke

    Culture

    Students campaign to bring Gryffin to Sac State

  • 12 Ways to enjoy spring break without going spring broke

    Culture

    7 Vegetarian friendly restaurants at Sac State

  • 12 Ways to enjoy spring break without going spring broke

    Culture

    Sac State School of Music to host MOSAIC: Gala Concert

  • 12 Ways to enjoy spring break without going spring broke

    Culture

    Award-winning jazz ensembles prepare for concert, festival

  • 12 Ways to enjoy spring break without going spring broke

    Culture

    Infrastructure problems, curriculum pose challenges for dance program accreditation

  • 12 Ways to enjoy spring break without going spring broke

    Culture

    5 fashion trends to brighten your spring wardrobe

  • 12 Ways to enjoy spring break without going spring broke

    Culture

    University Dance Company to showcase faculty and guest choreography