The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Sac State men’s tennis falls 5-2 to Wolf Pack

Sacramento+State+sophomore+Louis+Chabut+backhands+the+ball+to+his+Nevada+opponent+Sunday%2C+Feb.+11+at+the+Sacramento+State+Courts.
Sacramento State sophomore Louis Chabut backhands the ball to his Nevada opponent Sunday, Feb. 11 at the Sacramento State Courts.

Sacramento State sophomore Louis Chabut backhands the ball to his Nevada opponent Sunday, Feb. 11 at the Sacramento State Courts.

Will Coburn - The State Hornet

Will Coburn - The State Hornet

Sacramento State sophomore Louis Chabut backhands the ball to his Nevada opponent Sunday, Feb. 11 at the Sacramento State Courts.

Alexis Roberts
February 11, 2018
Filed under Featured, Sports, Tennis

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The men’s tennis team lost to the Nevada Wolf Pack 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Sacramento State Courts.

The Hornets (1-5, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) started their day by losing two out of the three doubles matches en route to a quick 1-0 deficit. The No. 1 team of junior Mikus Losbergs and senior Kasparas Zemaitelis went head-to-head with their Nevada opponents, but ended up losing 7-6.

“I cannot be upset with the team’s performance,” Sac State coach Kevin Kurtz said. “It was good tennis.”

The No. 2 team of sophomore Hermont Legaspi and junior Bernardo Moraes also lost their doubles match 6-2. However, the No. 3 team of junior Donald Hall and junior Dom Miller led their match 6-5 before being forced to stop.

Losbergs lost the first set (2-6) of his No. 1 singles match, but made a comeback in the second set (7-6) to tie it up at 1-1. However, the tiebreaker ended up being a 2-6 loss for him against Nevada.

“Mikey got the second set away from his opponent,” Kurtz said. “I like how he did not quit even though it was not his best day.”

The two lone victories for Sac State came from the singles matches of junior Dom Miller (7-6, 2-6, 10-8) at No. 2 and junior Donald Hall (4-6, 6-2, 6-2) at No. 5.

Zemaitelis (3-6, 5-7) lost in straight sets at No. 3 after pushing through a pelvis injury that barely allowed him to walk before the game. He wasn’t expected to play, but Kurtz said he was glad that he pushed through the pain.

“Overall, it was a pretty good match, but I know we can for sure play better,” Zemaitelis said. “We are going to keep the same plan and hopefully we can start returning more serves and focus on the deciding points.”

The Hornets will play again against Grand Canyon on Feb. 23 at the Sacramento State Courts.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Sac State men’s tennis falls 5-2 to Wolf Pack

    Featured

    Sac State softball falls to 1-3 following Capital City Kickoff

  • Sac State men’s tennis falls 5-2 to Wolf Pack

    Basketball

    Big third quarter leads Hornets over Montana women’s basketball

  • Sac State men’s tennis falls 5-2 to Wolf Pack

    Culture

    ‘Hometown Hero’ Anthony Sadler on playing himself on the big screen

  • Sac State men’s tennis falls 5-2 to Wolf Pack

    Featured

    Gymnastics team records highest score of the season at UC Davis

  • Sac State men’s tennis falls 5-2 to Wolf Pack

    Culture

    KRS-One lecture ends with impromptu performance

  • Sac State men’s tennis falls 5-2 to Wolf Pack

    Featured

    CSU conference at Sac State highlights housing, food insecurity

  • Sac State men’s tennis falls 5-2 to Wolf Pack

    Basketball

    Women’s basketball ends 8-game losing streak with win over Montana State

  • Sac State men’s tennis falls 5-2 to Wolf Pack

    Featured

    President Nelsen at tuition forum: ‘You pay for what you get’

  • Sac State men’s tennis falls 5-2 to Wolf Pack

    Featured

    #SacStateSays: How do you feel about university executives taking pay raises while students face tuition hikes?

  • Sac State men’s tennis falls 5-2 to Wolf Pack

    Culture

    Four books to read this Black History Month