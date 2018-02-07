The student news site of Sacramento State University

KRS-One to take break from touring to give lecture

Hip-hop artist and philosopher KRS-One will give a lecture in the University Union Redwood Room on Feb. 8. The event has been sold out for weeks.

Khanlin Rodgers, Culture editor
February 7, 2018
East coast hip-hop artist and philosopher KRS-One will be speaking in The University Union’s Redwood Room on Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. The artist, who you may recognize from ‘Sound of da police,’ will be taking a break before the third stop on his tour to give a lecture entitled Black History Month Lessons 1-2.

Although the event has sold out, previous recordings the lectures are all available to stream for free here for anyone who won’t be able to attend.

The State Hornet will also report from the event on social media. Follow @TheStateHornet on Twitter and @StateHornet on Instagram for videos and live coverage of the sold-out lecture.

