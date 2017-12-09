The student news site of Sacramento State University

VIDEO: Sac State students grade Ramona Lot

Rin Carbin
December 8, 2017
Due to a delay on Parking Structure V’s construction, plans to keep Ramona Lot, which is located off of Power Inn Road, open until the project is completed sometime around late-February. So we asked a few students what their end-of-semester grades for Ramona Lot are. What’s your grade for it? Let us know in the comments below.

Additional editing by Vu Chau

