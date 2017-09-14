The student news site of Sacramento State University

GALLERY: 2nd Farm-to-Fork dinner celebrates farmers on Guy West Bridge

Guests of the second annual Sacramento State Farm-to-Fork dinner on the Guy West Bridge sit at their tables, waiting to be served by the student servers from on-campus restaurant Epicure on Wednesday. This year's dinner focused on the lives of farm laborers and their work.

Matthew Nobert and Molly Berg
September 14, 2017
This year’s Farm-to-Fork dinner on the Guy West Bridge was held on Wednesday, celebrating the lives of farm laborers and their work. The menu of the night included herb-roasted chicken glazed in a lemon cream sauce, watermelon feta arugula salad, and salted caramel apple tarts.

