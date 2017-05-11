May 11, 2017
News Ticker

Victim advocate helps students know their options after sexual assault

May 11, 2017 Sami Soto 0

Sacramento State victim advocate Hailey Vincent previously volunteered for WEAVE on its 24-hour hotline and at safehouses. She has served as Sac State's victim advocate since February. (Photo by Michael Zhang)

Video by Sami Soto

Print Friendly
The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy LinkedIn profile

Sami Soto

Video Editor
Sami Soto is a Santa Barbara native attending CSU Sacramento where she majors in Government-Journalism and minors in Creative Writing. She works as a video editor and writer for The State Hornet. Sami is a radio host for Sac State's radio station, KSSU, where she broadcasts her weekly radio show and blogs about current events. Sami has a passion for public radio and aspires a career in the multimedia journalism field. She can be reached at [email protected]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright 2016 | The State Hornet