February 17, 2017
News Ticker

Here are some tips to stay cheap and chic

February 16, 2017 Claire Morgan 0

(Illustration by Vu Chau)

Keeping your Instagram feed on point is no easy feat, especially since there seems to be a new style trending every couple of weeks. Keeping up with the ever-changing world of fashion is hard on a struggling college student’s wallet. Here are a few fashion destinations to check out if you want to stay on trend without breaking the bank.

Print Friendly
The following two tabs change content below.

Claire Morgan

Claire Morgan is a junior government journalism major. She joined The State Hornet as a staff writer during the fall 2016 semester, and has been interviewing away ever since. She enjoys writing about music, food and events happening on campus. In her free time, Claire can be found either at the midtown farmer's market or enjoying a soy latte at one of Sacramento's many coffee shops. Claire can be reached at [email protected]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright 2016 | The State Hornet