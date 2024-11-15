Hornets’ final road rodeo comes against the Mustangs

Sacramento State will travel to San Luis Obispo for the final road game of the season to take on fellow California team, the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Mustangs are currently the second-worst team in the Big Sky Conference standings with a 2-7 record and one win in conference play. The Hornets are not too far off, landing just above them at the third-worst with a 3-7 record.

RELATED: Bobcats run the Hornets to shreds

“Gap Sound”

The Hornets have struggled at stopping the run and last week was their worst showing, giving up 511 yards on the ground against Montana State.

“Obviously we struggled, but we worked on it this week and we’re trying to get improvement on that,” Sac State head coach Andy Thompson said.

Thompson said his team worked on being in the right spot and with their teammates to be what they call “gap sound.”

“Everybody’s got a spot in the defense where they can line up and then tackle the guy when he comes through the spot,” Thompson said.

The Hornets have a chance to improve on their run defense this week with no player on the Mustangs averaging more than 40 rushing yards a game. As a team, they average 108 yards per game, ranking them dead last in the Big Sky.

Sac State has given up an average of 4.7 yards per attempt on the ground and an average of 188 rushing yards a game.

Pulling from the reserves

According to Sac State Athletics, Sac State has seen their projected starting lineup miss a total of 69 games.

A few of those players include senior guard Jackson Slater, junior running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver, senior defensive tackle Brandon Knott and senior defensive end Josh Cashiola.

“Just like any team sport, when guys go down that have been taking the reps or been used to playing, for sure it’s going to make a difference in a game,” senior linebacker Will Leota said. “It’s not an excuse because it’s next man up, so they just got to adapt and play as a team.”

Thompson said injuries are part of college football, but the team is still competing in games and trying their best.

“It has definitely been a year I have not experienced before with the amount of injuries,” Thompson said.

Strong finish

The final two games will not push the Hornets into the playoffs, but they plan to continue to fight and use these games to improve for next season.

“Improvement, pride, fight and continuing to try to be the very best version of the guys that we have out there,” Thompson said. “We want to play our best game.”

Redshirt freshman quarterback Carson Conklin said he hopes to continue to stack reps as his first season as the starter comes to a close.

“We wish we were in a better spot at this point in the season obviously, but now is the most important time to keep our head down, and working and not really give up on the process,” Conklin said.

For the Seniors

For many players on the team, their collegiate football career is nearing its end making these final couple of games the last they will ever play for the green and gold.

“I think the motivation for us seniors has been there all season,” Leota said. “I think we are kind of playing like it’s our last game, especially with the injuries that we had, so you never really know when it’s going to be your last game. So we are just trying to have that mindset within the whole team.”

Their young signal caller is also aware of the importance of the final two games for the 22 seniors and single graduate student on the team.

“We do it for those guys at this point,” Conklin said. “Some of them might never touch a football field again. It’s sad to say, but it’s true. It comes to an end for everybody at some point, but those are the guys we really want to do it for. That’s why we’ve been working so hard because they’ve done so much for us.”

Sac State travels to San Luis Obispo to take on the Cal Poly Mustangs at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Prediction:



Ryan Lorenz, Sports Editor (5-4): The Hornets have struggled mightily this season, but this is a game that they can win. They are banged up, but more talented than the Mustangs. Cal Poly struggles to run the ball, which is just what the Hornets have struggled at stopping in their previous matchups. The Hornets’ offense should also have a field day with the Mustangs’ defense, which gives up an average of 32 points per game.

Sac State: 40, Cal Poly: 20



Adam Camarena, Sports Editor (4-5): This is one last real swing they can take at another bottom feeder in the Big Sky before facing a hot UC Davis side next week. Sac State is limping across the finish line and they’ll flash their talent against the lowly Mustangs. Cal Poly’s rushing attack isn’t nearly as potent as recent matchups the Hornets have seen, so I expect the defense to find just enough gas left in the tank for their final stand. Sac State needs a bounce-back week after being ripped apart 49-7 and I think they’ll get just what they’re looking for in the Mustangs.

Sac State: 31, Cal Poly: 27



Jack Freeman, Editor-in-Chief (5-4): If there is one thing Sac State has proved this year, they are elite at finding ways to lose games. Whether it be turnovers, penalties or other self inflicted wounds, these Hornets cannot get out of their own way. While the season might be lost, they can still build for the future by winning games like this convincingly and cleanly. Sac State will win this game, but the bigger test for me is how they do it.

Sac State: 38, Cal Poly: 21