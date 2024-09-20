Commerce has been handing out wins, now the Hornets want to buy one

The Sacramento State Hornets trampled Nicholls in their 34-7 home opener, but they’ll hit the road once more as they travel to Commerce, Texas to take on the winless Texas A&M Commerce.

The Hornets leave California for the first time this season to face an opponent that has started their season on a cold streak. The Lions’ first three games of the season have ended in losses, losing to UC Davis 36-22 in their second game of the season.

Conklin and Crew



Sac State head coach Andy Thompson said senior quarterback Kaiden Bennett is still unavailable for this week and redshirt freshman quarterback Carson Conklin will start against the Lions.

Conklin’s first game as the starter this year saw him complete 22 of 32 passes for 264 yards and 2 passing touchdowns.

Redshirt freshman receiver Danny Scudero had one of those touchdowns along with 4 receptions for 102 yards.

Scudero said their performance against Nicholls was the first time he truly felt the offense clicking and he doesn’t expect it to slow down this week.

“They’ve got a good defense, but if we’re clicking on all cylinders, it’s gonna be really hard to stop us,” Scudero said.

Scudero left last week’s game early with an apparent hamstring injury and there is a chance he might not play in the upcoming game.

“Injuries happen, that’s the sport and we got guys coming up too,” Scudero said. “So next guy up and I’m excited to see Devin work.”

The offensive line has given their quarterbacks stellar protection the past couple of games, giving up no sacks. Thompson credits the entire offense for achieving the feat.

“The receivers getting open, running backs blocking, tight ends getting open and then the quarterback throwing the ball along with the offensive line blocking well,” Thompson said. “So it’s always a team effort when you don’t give up any sacks.”

Nowhere to Run, Nowhere to Hide



The Hornets’ defense put on a dominant performance against Nicholls, preventing any points on their end and held their rushing attack to 84 yards.

The Lions had 289 yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground in their most recent game against Grambling State. Redshirt junior running back BK Jackson spearheaded the group with 149 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

Through the air, redshirt junior quarterback Ron Peace completed 14 of 28 of his passes for 152 yards and 4 interceptions in that same game.

“They are coming off their best running performance,” Thompson said. “Really controlled the line of scrimmage and they got a couple running backs, three of them, they rotate and they’ve got a big offensive line so it’ll be a good challenge for us.”

If the Hornet defense is able to stop the Lions rush attack, then pressure will be on Peace to protect the ball with the Hornets’ pass rush in his face, creating opportunities for the defense to get a sack or a chance at a turnover.

“When doing the run, you have to get low, you have to get wide, you have to focus on having your eyes in the right place,” senior defensive lineman Josh Cashiola said. “When you pass rush, the number one thing is get off.”

The Hornets defense had 7 sacks in their game against Nicholls, their most since 2011. Senior linebacker Will Leota led the Hornets with 2 sacks in their latest match against Nicholls.

Leota was named the Stats Perform FCS Defensive Player of the Week and the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week.



“That’s the fun part,” Cashiola said. “You got to earn it with stopping the run though.”

Homecoming



Cashiola, junior receiver Joshua Nicholson, sophomore defensive lineman Tyler Henry andjunior safety Kaleb Higgins are all from the lone star state.

“This is going to be my first time coming back to Texas for my college career, so I’m excited,” Cashiola said. “A lot of family out there.”

Cashiola and the rest will look to pull out their second win of the season as they head down to Commerce, Texas on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Prediction:



Ryan Lorenz, Sports Editor (2-0): The Lions will give everything they have, but the Hornets have the advantage at just about every position. The Lions have to overcome a Hornets team with an offensive line that hasn’t given up sacks in two games, a defense that had the most sacks in over a decade, a promising young quarterback with offensive playmakers everywhere and the reigning FCS Defensive Player of the Week. It’s just too much.



Sac State: 33, Texas A&M Commerce: 10



Adam Camarena, Sports Editor (2-0): With Conklin at the helm, the Hornets offense looked like a force to be reckoned with after their beatdown against Nicholls. The Lions have to put pressure on the Hornets’ offensive line or they’ll be in for a rough day. The Hornets should exploit the Lions’ rush defense that allows 167 yards per game and have a field day.



Sac State: 38, Texas A&M Commerce: 16



Jack Freeman, Editor-in-Chief (2-0): Sac State looked like a totally different team last week, shutting down Nicholls with a defensive performance for the history books. While I don’t expect their game against the Lions to look much different, I think their reliance on the run game keeps this contest closer than the Hornets would like.

Sac State: 31, Texas A&M Commerce: 23