Senior Day soured as Sac State drops home finale

Senior Day was spoiled for senior forward Solape Amusan and the Sacramento State women’s basketball team after a hard-fought 55-51 loss to the Montana State Bobcats in their home finale at The Nest on Saturday.

The Hornets caught fire from range early in the first quarter, knocking down a pair of three-pointers thanks to Amusan.

The Bobcats had a different approach to start the game as they relentlessly attacked the paint, but the Hornets’ defense wasn’t budging. The Hornets forced them into tough shots, helping to spark a 7-0 run.

Sac State made their first five shot attempts behind their unselfish play, swinging the ball around and racking up seven assists in the first quarter.

After a great opening frame from the Hornets, cracks would begin to show in the second quarter as freshman Bobcat guard Natalie Picton picked apart Sac State’s defense. Picton was knocked to the floor as her three-point attempt went through the basket and flexed on the Hornet defenders after drawing a foul.

RELATED: Fouls plague Sac State down the stretch in tough loss

Amusan would do what she could to hold off the Bobcats in the second quarter, scoring another six points, bringing her total up to 12 in the first half. The Hornets would go cold down the stretch and allowed Montana State to dominate the glass and cut the Hornets’ lead to just two at the half-time break.

Sac State’s head coach Aaron Kallhoff wasn’t pleased with his squad being outrebounded on the offensive glass 8 to 4 in the first half.

“We had zero offensive rebounds given up after the first quarter and the difference of us having an eight-point lead and them making a run, was the offensive glass,” Kallhoff said.

The Hornets would continue their rebounding woes in the second half and allowed the Bobcats to bully them down low for a quick six points in the paint.

Montana State went on a huge 14-2 run in the third quarter and had the Hornets on their heels. The devastating run had Kallhoff hot and he eventually received a technical foul after multiple conversations with the officials.

The Hornets’ redshirt sophomore guard Benthe Versteeg attempted to get over a screen and was dealt a hit to the face, resulting in a pool of blood rushing from her nose.

Versteeg’s injury rattled The Nest and the Hornets used it as motivation to spark a 7-0 run to end the third quarter down three.

As the energy shifted to start the fourth quarter, Versteeg would enter back into the game sporting a new accessory, a bloodied nose plug.

“If somebody hits me like that, it’s motivation for me to come back, be better and finish the game,” Versteeg said.

This momentum shift from the Hornets proved important as they made hustle plays and were the first to the floor for a loose ball. Continuing to chip away at the lead, Sac State would finally cut it to a one-point deficit with under two minutes to go after sophomore guard Irune Orio put a Bobcat defender in the spin cycle for a score.

It was back-and-forth for the last minute as the Bobcats clawed onto the lead. A walk by Montana State with 24 seconds left in the game gave the Hornets a chance to tie with a three but fell short as Amusan’s shot bounced off the rim, ending her last home game with Sac State in a loss.

Amusan wasn’t able to find the ball in the second half and didn’t score again after her 12 early points.

“It was kind of harder to get shots off, I was trying to let it come to me,” Amusan said. “I shot it the same way. It just didn’t fall.”

The senior’s last home game was more than just another game for her teammates as freshman forward Summah Hanson reflected on the Amusan’s last home game.

“I love playing with Solo,” Hanson said. “She’s such a high-quality person and I’m so lucky to have played with her this season.”

Amusan said her last two years with Sac State have been the best years of her life.

“This game meant a lot. It’s been a journey to get here,” Amusan said. “I wanted a win for our program, but I think we’re moving in the right direction.”

The Hornets will head back out on the road to Portland to face the Portland State Vikings on Saturday.