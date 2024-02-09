CFA strike on the first day of spring 2024

The California Faculty Association went on strike for the second time this academic year at the start of the spring 2024 semester.

The CFA planned on holding a strike at all 23 California State University campuses from Jan. 22-26 due to them not having reached an agreement with the CSU. The CFA was asking for a 12% raise, equal pay and gender-inclusive bathrooms.

The CFA announced through Instagram that they reached a tentative agreement with CSU Monday, Jan. 22 evening, which canceled the strike, with classes resuming on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

