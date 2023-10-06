The State Hornet Broadcast: Cultural celebrations, CapRadio’s financial mishandlings and football heroics

El Grito kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 14 at the University Union Ballroom where students were treated to a live concert with La Banda Uriense and DJ LG.

An audit released by the California State University reveals CapRadio mismanaged millions of dollars loaned by the University. A laundry list of issues with CapRadio management came to light in the audit requested by former President Nelsen.

RELATED: BREAKING: CapRadio Board Members resign

The Multicultural Center and International Programs co-hosted the World Culture Festival at Serna Plaza on Sept. 21. The event featured live music, food and vendors of various cultural influences.

Last Saturday Sac State faced off against Northern Arizona, it was a tough battle, but Sacramento came out on top thanks to junior backup safety Kameron Rocha making an interception to secure the win.

The Serna Center hosted La Bienvenida on Wednesday, Sep. 20 at the Serna Plaza. The event helped students get connected with campus resources while celebrating Hispanic Heritage.