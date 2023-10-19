Embrace the spirit of Día de los Muertos on or off campus

From the intimate gatherings on campus to the lively off-campus festivities, here is a lineup of Día de los Muertos events that students can partake in to explore Mexican culture and traditions.

Día de los Muertos Communal Gathering





There will be a Día de los Muertos communal gathering on Nov. 2 starting at noon in the library quad. The on-campus event is organized by Barrio Arts, the ethnic studies department and Chicanx/Latinx studies department.

The gathering is completely free, according to Jason Tena-Encarnacion, an ethnic studies lecturer at Sac State.

“Nothing will be for sale,” Tena-Encarnacion said. “We will have free coffee and bread that will be available while supplies last.”

​​The gathering is also in collaboration with art and ethnic studies courses.

“All courses in collaboration will have student groups directly from class making traditional ofrendas that are dedicated to the families, stories and communities that we’re currently discussing in class,” Tena-Encarnacion said.

Students will present their altars from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.Tena-Encarnacion said the gathering will be an opportunity for students to meet and listen to stories.

“The type of storytelling we’re engaged with in terms of remembering the dead is really powerful,” Tena-Encarnacion said.

The event will also have music, ballet folklórico, danza, spoken word poetry and papel picado workshops.



The Multi-Cultural and Serna Center are hosting a sugar skull social on Oct. 31 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Multi-Cultural Center located at the library breezeway.

This event will give students a chance to learn about the importance of the holiday and create their own decorative sugar skull, papel picado art and more.



The Serna Center is also hosting an altar competition and an altar exhibition.

The altar competition will be on Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the University Union and the altar exhibition will be on Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the University Union.

Both are all-day events where students can learn about the history and traditions of Día de los Muertos and have a chance to celebrate their loved ones.

Souls of the City is an annual festival by Sol Collective that celebrates Día de los Muertos.

The festival will be located at the Old Sacramento Waterfront from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Attendees can expect to see activities like an Aztec dance performance led by Maquilli Tonatiuh, music, ofrendas, lowriders and more.

Souls of the City will be an opportunity for Sacramentans to learn about the holiday and embrace the traditions of it with their family and friends.

The festival is free and public for people of all ages.

El Panteón de Sacramento is an annual event hosted by the Latino Center of Art & Culture.

El Panteón will have live dance, music performances, traditional foods and beverages. Vendors from all over the city and ofrendas created by families and friends will also be featured. These ofrendas pay homage to those who have passed, allowing their stories to be celebrated and remembered.



It will be a three day event at 2700 Front St on Friday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Event organizers highly recommended to carpool or use a ride-share service to attend El Panteón. There will be a designated drop-off area in the front for individuals arriving through ride-sharing applications or those requiring special assistance.

For those driving, there will be free off-site parking located a short distance away at 2300 Front St. The event is also easily accessible via a brief bike or scooter ride from Midtown Sacramento.

For more updates on El Panteón, follow the Latino Center of Art & Culture on Instagram here.

Día De Los Muertos y Las Almas Olvidadas is a two hour event on Nov. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Benvenuti Performing Arts Center.

Attendees can expect to see Córima take the stage to showcase the love story of Carmen and Antonio, two separated lovers, embarking on a journey through the underworld, driven by their desire to be reunited.

This event will also dive deeper into the holiday of Día de los Muertos. There will be traditional music, dance, food and sights of altars decorated with photographs, candles, marigolds and more.

Tickets to this event are $28 per person and $20 for children 12 and under.

Project WAH is hosting a “Night of the Dead” event to celebrate Día de los Muertos.

The DJs of Project WAH are bringing the spirit of Día de los Muertos alive by curating a soundtrack that mixes electronic beats with Latin rhythms. The music will create an immersive experience where the past is celebrated and the future is embraced.

This event will take place on Nov. 4, 9 p.m. to Nov. 5, 2 a.m. at ReUnion Kitchen and Bar on 1028 2nd Street.

Attendees must be 21 or older to attend this event. Tickets are $10 a person.