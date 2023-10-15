The State Hornet’s Hispanic Heritage Month 2023 playlist

On the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month, let’s celebrate Hispanic and Latino artists by highlighting some of their great music.

The State Hornet listed these 10 songs in no specific order.

Starting off with a classic we have “Adiós Amor” by Christian Nodal. This song has made waves throughout Hispanic culture, amassing a view count over 1.4 billion on Youtube. Nodal’s heart-wrenching lyrics over smooth instrumentals have made a clear impact that will last for generations to come.

Up next is “SABOR FRESA” by Fuerza Regida. Opening with a powerful horn and guitar combo this song instantly gets any listener pumped up. Fuerza Regida complements the music with consistent and catchy flows making this song an enjoyable listen through and through.

Really diving deep into her Hispanic roots, Kali Uchis on the acoustic version of “telepatía” isolates her vocals over a traditional sounding guitar making the listen as enjoyable if not more than the original. Not to mention the horns in the beginning, Kali Uchis and the producers do a lot on this version to set the tone to a more classic Spanish song.

Both Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera do an amazing job at making a love song that gets your attention. With an enchanting assortment of lyrics and a fetching chorus, “Bebe Dame” makes for a great love song that will be sure to win the heart of whoever listens.

“Coastin’” by Cuco and Aleman does a great job of giving the listener a relaxing tropical experience. A lush instrumental paired with Cuco’s singing and Aleman’s rapping makes for a great song to kick back and relax to.

Hearing this song in the movie “Blue Beetle” gave me a feeling of bliss and belonging that I believe the directors were going for when adding this song at the end of the movie. Without spoiling the plot, hearing “Sabor a Mi” playing after seeing everything the characters were going through made for an excellent ending complemented by a magnificent song choice.

Omar Apollo’s remarkable rendition of what heartbreak truly feels like and the pain of ending a relationship with someone you sincerely loved and gave your all to with his song “En el Olvido” will surely resonate with any upset individuals going through a similar experience.

Willie Colon questions the existence of the paranormal in such an alluring way on “Oh Qué Será?” that just makes you want to dance. Even though the subject matter is as serious as it is, the instrumentals being mixed with the background vocals are a fantastic assortment of sounds that are pleasing to the ears.

The Marías performance on “Basta Ya” shows how well versed they are at making exquisite tunes that can be fitting for any party or get-together setting. The atmosphere that the song creates gives the listener a sense of comfort and calmness that stays persistent throughout the entire track, making the song worth the attention it has gained throughout the years.

Starting off with an ambitious guitar riff, Junior H and Natanael Cano show their listeners that they are not here to play around with their song “Ella.” With easygoing cadence and delivery on top of the almost hypnotizing guitar instrumental, these artists make a great track for a pleasing listening experience.