Aniesha Mitchell appointed interim vice president of Student Affairs

Aniesha Mitchell has been named Sacramento State’s interim vice president of Student Affairs, according to a SacSend announcement released Sep. 8.

As a Michigan native, Mitchell’s journey in higher education began at Oakland University and she later pursued her law degree at Western Michigan University. During her time there she studied criminal and family law while working in student retention full-time.

After graduating and passing the Michigan bar, she shifted her work to focus on student conduct at the University of Michigan before being recruited by the University of Mississippi for a brief stint and University of Cincinnati.

Prior to her role at Sac State, Mitchell worked closely with President Luke Wood at San Diego State. There, she simultaneously performed the roles of senior associate vice president for Student Affairs and Campus Diversity, chief of Divisional Operations and deputy chief diversity officer. According to her biography on Sac State’s website, Mitchell had played a key role in graduation outcomes for historically underrepresented and underserved students at San Diego State.

“Mitchell is a natural leader and talented student affairs professional,” Wood said. “Her expertise is perfectly situated in areas that have been raised as concerns to me from students including Title IX campus safety, restorative practices and well-being.”

Another person impressed with Mitchell’s experience was Associated Students Inc. Executive Director Sandra Gallardo, who said her background at San Diego State spoke volumes.

“Aniesha is passionate about diversity, equity and inclusion – core tenants of ASI and Sac State,” Gallardo said. “I am excited to work with her these coming years and support our students to be successful in every way possible.”

While overseeing the Division of Student Affairs, Mitchell is responsible for providing strategic direction and will serve as a liaison amongst campus university partners such as Associated Students Inc.

Mitchell said her top priorities going into the 2023-2024 academic year are student-centered such as ensuring a safe campus environment and further expanding basic needs resources in partnership with CARES.

“I’ve always had a heart for students and passion for students,” Mitchell said. “So having oversight over the counseling center and student health at San Diego State taught me how important it was for students to have their basic needs met.”

Previously, the position of Vice President of Student Affairs was held by Ed Mills, who left the position to serve as the vice president of Strategic Enrollment at Sonoma State. Currently, it is not known how long Mitchell will hold the interim position.