Collector’s Cave Episode 10: Series Finale ‘Beyblade Tops’

Mercy Sosa

Lawrence Charles and Latravion Jones
May 17, 2023

On the final episode of Collector’s Cave host, Lawrence Charles, interviews his fellow podcast staffer, Latravion Jones, about his collection of tops from the popular anime ”Beyblade”. They both go into detail about their experiences with the tops as well as their favorite moments from the show. Lawrence gives his final farewell from the State Hornet.

