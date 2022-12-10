Sac State students and campus spotlighted in successful TikTok account

‘I think I started TikTok at a really good time’: Creator builds a social media presence on campus

Content creator John Rusanov and his cameraman, second-year business major Eric Shambra, interact with fourth-year biological science student Audrey Dakis while filming a TikTok video outside the Bookstore on Nov. 18. Rusanov has been filming his videos at Sacramento State for about six months.

The quad at Sacramento State is often abuzz, a constant home to a conglomerate of activities from students, faculty and members of the community.

One community member brings his niche between the numbered trees with nothing but a few dollars, a cell phone and a bright smile.

Racking up more than 1.4 million followers, social media content creator John Rusanov uses Sac State and its students as a backdrop and feature in his TikTok.

“I think I started TikTok at a really good time,” Rusanov said, reaching 100,000 followers in his junior year of high school.

Today, Rusanov’s videos mainly involve man-on-the-street skits where he trades with strangers or does small social experiments using money. He said he enjoys putting a smile on others’ faces.

“Every time someone recognizes us, I’m thinking in the back of my head, I’m so proud of John,” second-year business major, friend and cameraman for Rusanov Eric Shambra said. “It’s really a happy moment for me.”