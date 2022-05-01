Sacramento State softball swept on the road by Weber State

[File Photo] Junior second baseman Rylee Gresham lays down a bunt against Portland State. Gresham was able to score a run this weekend as a pinch-runner against Weber State.

The Sacramento State softball team (25-23, 9-6 Big Sky) traveled to Ogden, Utah to face off against Weber State (35-10, 13-1 Big Sky) at the Wildcat Softball Field this weekend.

The Wildcats outscored the Hornets 20-4 in their three games this past weekend with only four runs in the first game of the series.

Bats go cold

The Hornets’ offense went ice cold this weekend as they recorded just 18 hits in three games compared to the Wildcats’ 27.

The Hornets made things interesting in the first game, however, as they attempted a comeback in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Runners stranded on base

The Hornets also stranded 18 runners on base as they were unable to capitalize on potential scoring situations.

The Wildcats’ pitching did a good job of handling the pressure of having runners on base as they worked themselves out of tough jams to keep Sac State limited on the scoreboard..

“We need to work on executing, executing when we need to move runners, executing when we have runners in scoring position,” head coach Lori Perez said. ”Whether that’s a sacrifice fly or taking an outside pitch off the middle, those are just something we need to focus on moving forward.”

Top Performers

Junior catcher Amber Rodriguez connected on four hits in eight plate appearances this past weekend.

“I just went in there and just relaxed, just tried to do what I normally do,” Rodriguez said. “I was supposed to go there, so it’s just a good feeling to have a good weekend against them, it felt good.”

Freshman utility player Gwen Ludwig notched two hits in eight trips this past weekend and was able to knock in a run-in as well.

Junior third baseman Lewa Day went three for seven this past weekend and drew two walks.

“It felt pretty good, it was productive, I got on and I was doing what I can, but I could have done a little more. It just sucks to lose,” Day said. “I’m feeling hungry, it’s time to go, it’s our senior weekend [next weekend]. We really want to put on a show for them and just show that this weekend wasn’t our culture and we’re going to come back and do some damage.”

The Hornets will play their final series of the regular season on Friday at 12 p.m. at Shea Stadium against Southern Utah University.