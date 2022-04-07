Frigid offense: Sac State softball swept by Nevada in quick doubleheader

[File Photo] Alondra Mejia connects with a hit against Portland State on April 2, 2022 at Shea Stadium. Mejia collected a single against the University of Nevada on Wednesday.

The Sacramento State softball (20-17) team was swept in a doubleheader against the University of Nevada (11-26) at the Christina M. Hixson Softball Park on Wednesday.

For the first time in nearly a month, the Hornets dropped two straight games. The Wolf Pack outscored the Hornets 14-9 in two games as they struggled to score runs, and failed to keep the Wolf Pack off the bases.

Struggles in the circle

The pitching struggled to find a rhythm in Nevada as they allowed 14 total runs and 17 total hits. The Wolf Pack took advantage of the opportunities by leaving just 10 total runners on base.

Junior pitcher Marissa Bertuccio (14-5) started the first game and struggled as she allowed six runs, five earned, and eight hits on the day. Sophomore pitcher and designated hitter Lexie Webb (4-7) got the start for the second game as she allowed four earned runs and four hits.

Stranding runners on base

The Hornets collected 17 hits for the series which tied the Wolf Pack, but they failed to take advantage of the opportunities they were given. The Hornets left 15 runners on base in two games.

“We were still in the games,” Hornets head coach Lori Perez said. “I think that is a talent of our players and the depth of our team. We were able to continue to keep ourselves in a position to win the ball game, even though we weren’t playing our best softball. But we have to do a better job of showing up and playing the game.”

Top Performers

Freshman shortstop Nikki Barboza had a very productive day at the plate as she connected on four hits in six trips. She also drew a walk and scored a run.

“For me personally, I’ve been struggling over the past couple of weeks,” Barboza said. “I have a new swing, and I’m just trying to find a rhythm. I had a productive week, so it kind of felt like a breakthrough for me.”

Sophomore first baseman Milan Machado-Buckley had her best day of the season, as she collected two hits in three plate appearances. She also smacked her first home run of the season and racked up three runs batted in.

“It was great,” Perez said. “I was really excited for her (Milan) to get a full game under her belt, come through, and getting us some runs was huge. Nikki worked some quality at-bats all day, and that’s what we’re looking for them to do.”

Webb was stellar at the plate as she went three for seven and hit her 14th home run of the season, which leads the Big Sky Conference.

“I just go up there, take a deep breath to relax my body,” Webb said. “It felt really good, I’m just out here playing for my team, it just feels good to help my team out every game I can.”

The Hornets will travel to Colorado on April 15 for their next matchup against the University of Northern Colorado at 12 p.m. at the Gloria Rodriguez Field.