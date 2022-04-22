Deebo Samuel trade drama, NBA playoffs breakdown and Oakland A’s debacle: TAKE YOUR SHOT PODCAST

The RingCentral Coliseum during a game on August 7, 2021. The stadium only drew 2,703 attendees for the Oakland A’s game against the Baltimore Orioles on April 20, 2022, the lowest total since 1980. ( Photo by Chris6d / CC BY-SA 4.0 . Graphic made in Canva by Mack Ervin III.)

On this episode of Take Your Shot, State Hornet editor in chief Jordan Parker and sports co-editor Brandon Bailey break down the latest in each NBA playoff series (spoiler: Jordan is extremely happy with how it is going!) including which team they think will be able to advance to the second round without their star.

Stick around for their discussion about the lowest attendance at the Oakland Coliseum (2,703) since 1980 following the A’s firesale of star players after the lockout ended in March.

Lastly, the two talk about the developing Deebo Samuel trade drama that sent shockwaves through NFL circles and where they see him ending up if he’s traded.



Music: Danger Storm by Kevin MacLeod