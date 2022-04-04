Keys ’N D Minor EP. 4 – Reactions to The Weeknd ft. Doja Cat, and writing “good” love songs with Nataya Rule

In this episode of Keys ‘N D Minor:

Key and Nij talk with The State Hornet’s arts and entertainment editor Marin Perego about The Weeknd’s tour with Doja Cat. Key and Marin also talk about their favorite moments going to concerts.

Later, Key and Nij are joined by musical artist Nataya Rule. Rule talks about her upbringing as a singer and goes over what makes a good love song.

Full Podcast: https://statehornet.com/2022/03/keys-n-d-minor-podcast-doja-cat-weeknd/