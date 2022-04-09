How the Grammys ‘Leave the Door Open’ for artists to feel ‘SOUR’ (Ft. Yung Sam): KEYS ‘N D MINOR PODCAST
April 9, 2022
On this episode of Keys ‘n D Minor, Keyshawn and Nijzel talk to international rapper Yung Sam about performing overseas, the differences between American rap and U.K. rap and which musicians influenced him growing up. Yung Sam also debuts new music on podcast.
The episode also features discussions about the Grammys and Dreamville’s surprise project “D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape.”
Music (in order of appearance):
She’s Gone by Free Hip Hop Beats
Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
The Weekend by Calvin Harris and SZA
Wusyaname by Tyler, the Creator
good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo
Die Young (unreleased) by Yung Sam
Devil Wants my Soul (unreleased) by Yung Sam
I’m Alive (unreleased) by Yung Sam
