How the Grammys ‘Leave the Door Open’ for artists to feel ‘SOUR’ (Ft. Yung Sam): KEYS ‘N D MINOR PODCAST

International rapper Yung Sam sits down to discuss his musical career on this episode of Keys ‘N D Minor. Sam talks about how his upbringing and travels have shaped his artistry. (Graphic made in Photoshop by Mack Ervin III)

On this episode of Keys ‘n D Minor, Keyshawn and Nijzel talk to international rapper Yung Sam about performing overseas, the differences between American rap and U.K. rap and which musicians influenced him growing up. Yung Sam also debuts new music on podcast.

The episode also features discussions about the Grammys and Dreamville’s surprise project “D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Music (in order of appearance):

She’s Gone by Free Hip Hop Beats

Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

The Weekend by Calvin Harris and SZA

Wusyaname by Tyler, the Creator

good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo

So Wavy by Yung Sam

Die Young (unreleased) by Yung Sam

Devil Wants my Soul (unreleased) by Yung Sam

I’m Alive (unreleased) by Yung Sam

Sacramento Proud by Yung Sam

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.