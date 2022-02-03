Women’s tennis continues to flounder, men’s basketball looks to rebound their season: STATE HORNET SWARM REPORT

In the second installment of the Swarm Report, sports co-editor Jordan Latimore gives a quick update on Sacramento State sports such as the incredibly slow start for the women’s tennis team and the continued hot streak for the men’s team. Also an update on the Hornet men’s basketball team that is looking to stay afloat as the Big Sky tournament approaches.

Senior Sac State basketball forward Bryce Fowler also makes an appearance as a special guest to give his insight into the highs and lows of the men’s basketball team this season.



Music: District Four by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

Sac State squashed by Weber State in 79-59 loss

Sac State men’s basketball team squeezes out 61-60 win over Idaho State