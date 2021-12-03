Pokémon “Brilliant Diamond” and “Shining Pearl” review: THE USUAL SPOT

Come hang out at “The Usual Spot,” from The State Hornet podcast network for gaming news, discussion, critical analysis and just general geek talk.

Hosted by A&E staffer Zach Cimaglio, episodes can range in topics from upcoming releases to gaming-related internet content or movies.

This week’s episode discusses the newest Pokémon games, “Brilliant Diamond” and “Shining Pearl,” both remakes of the DS games “Diamond” and “Pearl.” Zach gives his thoughts about the game so far and briefly discusses the potential future of the franchise as it stands now.

He covers the general divisiveness sparked by the game’s art style and his excitement for the upcoming “Pokémon Legends: Arceus”

Got an idea for an episode? Hit up @ZakarTheGreat on Twitter. Also check out his Twitch streams at ClockwerkAvenger.





Music licensed by Pixabay

Intro: “Game Music” by DeepMusicEveryDay

https://pixabay.com/music/video-games-game-music-7408/

Outro: “Sunset Walker” by MokuseiNoMaguro

https://pixabay.com/music/synthwave-sunset-walker-7819/