Marvel video games universe (Part 2): THE USUAL SPOT

Come hang out at “The Usual Spot” from The State Hornet podcast network for gaming news, discussion, critical analysis and just general geek talk.

Hosted by A&E staffer Zach Cimaglio, episodes can range in topics from upcoming releases to gaming-related internet content or movies.

This week’s episode features special guest KSSU manager and news staffer Odin Rasco and concludes last episodes discussion about Marvel licensed video games and whether a MCU-style universe is feasible.

In part two we talk about the “Guardians of the Galaxy” game published by Square Enix and whether the writing and storytelling in these games is meant to appeal to a wider audience.

Got an idea for an episode? Hit up @ZakarTheGreat on Twitter. Also follow Odin on Twitter @OdinRasco.