Sac State football earns outright Big Sky title, No. 4 seed in FCS playoffs: 4TH AND GOAL PODCAST

Photo of Sac State sophomore running back Marcus Fulcher (9) taken by Ayaana Williams. Graphic made in Canva by Alex Muegge & Mercy Sosa

“4th And Goal” is The State Hornet’s newest podcast and features former football beat writer and current podcast editor Mack Ervin III alongside current football beat writer Brandon Bailey breaking down and analyzing the latest news, games and results from the Sacramento State football team.

On today’s episode, Mack and Brandon break down Sac State’s impressive performance against UC Davis in the 67th annual Causeway Classic and how the school clinched its first outright conference title.

With the team once again seeded No. 4 in the upcoming Football Championship Subdivison playoffs, can the Hornets look to improve on their 2019 appearance and take home their first playoff win or more?

READ BRANDON’S RECAP AGAINST UC DAVIS HERE

THE LAST TIME SAC STATE WERE IN THE FCS PLAYOFFS

READ THE STATE HORNET’S PROFILE OF QB JAKE DUNNIWAY HERE





Mack: Twitter: @MackErvin7 Instagram: @MackErvin7

Brandon: Twitter: @brandonbailey_b Instagram: @doitforb_

Music: District Four by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3662-district-four

License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license