Close win against Northern Colorado a wake up call for the Hornets?: 4TH AND GOAL
November 2, 2021
“4th And Goal” is The State Hornet’s newest podcast and features former football beat writer and current podcast editor, Mack Ervin III, alongside current football beat writer Brandon Bailey breaking down and analyzing the latest news, games and results from the Sac State football team.
On this week’s episode, the hosts recap the Hornets’ latest game against Northern Colorado from Saturday and how close of a result it was.
Should this game be a warning or a wake-up call for the football team as they progress toward the end of the regular season and into the playoffs?
Mack: Twitter: @MackErvin7 Instagram: @MackErvin7
Brandon: Twitter: @brandonbailey_b Instagram: @doitforb_
Music: District Four by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3662-district-four