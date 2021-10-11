Alumna shares her experience being a Hispanic woman in media: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT

State Hornet alumna Aranza Mora at Univision’s Despierta Sacramento on Oct. 5, 2021. Mora talked to managing editor Magaly Muñoz about her struggles with being a Hispanic woman in broadcast media.

On this edition of State Hornet Spotlight, State Hornet alumna Aranza Mora talks to managing editor Magaly Muñoz about her experience with being a Latina woman in media and how her love for being Hispanic pushed her into working in Spanish broadcast.

Mora also shares her advice for those seeking to work in journalism full time after college.

Post graduation in fall 2020, Mora worked as a news anchor for iHeartMedia and is currently a show host for Univision’s Despierta Sacramento.





Music: Inspired by Kevin MacLeod