State of Sac State’s football team, upset win over Montana and more: 4TH AND GOAL
October 19, 2021
In the first episode of “4th and Goal,” podcast editor Mack Ervin III and football beat writer Brandon Bailey introduce themselves and discuss Sac State football, starting with a recap of the Hornets’ latest victory over the University of Montana.
The duo discuss the current state of the team, how they shape up against the rest of the Big Sky and their playoff chances come the end of the season.
