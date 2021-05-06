Sac State students Nahom & Ayra on getting “Mic’d Up”: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT

On this edition of State Hornet: Spotlight, an interview show featuring guests in the Sacramento State community, State Hornet podcasters Brandon Bailey and Garry Singh collaborate with Nahom Semere and Ayra Nuñez, two of the hosts of fellow student podcast Mic’d Up Students.

Nahom and Ayra discuss how their podcast came to be, how they kept it running during COVID campus closures, how they’re looking to expand in the future and what brought them to Sac State in the first place.

Check out the episodes they mention in the podcasts here.

Music: Inspired by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

Mic’d Up Students home page

Mic’d Up Students Instagram