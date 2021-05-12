ESPN radio host Damien Barling on being a multimedia journalist: NO LIMITS PODCAST

On this episode of No Limits, incoming co-podcast editor Mack “EM3” Ervin III and podcast staffer Garry Singh talk to Damien Barling, the host of D-Lo and KC on ESPN 1320 and the creator of the Be Heard podcast platform, about his career in music radio, sports radio and sports television, the need to be a true multimedia journalist in today’s hiring economy and this week in pro sports, especially those darn Sacramento Kings.

Sports talk begins around 18:40, the first half is interviewing Barling.

Music: Downtown by Bensound