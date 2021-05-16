CBS Sacramento’s Marshall Harris on his storied sports reporting career: NO LIMITS

On today’s episode of No Limits, CBS Sacramento sports director Marshall Harris joins hosts Garry Singh and Mack Ervin III.

First, Harris discusses his background in sports reporting, from a kid who grew up devotedly reading the sports section of his neighborhood daily newspaper to becoming one of the biggest figures in Sacramento sports coverage. Later, the trio discuss the most recent events regarding the Sacramento Kings.

Sports talk begins around 24:10, while the first half is an interview with Harris.

Music: Downtown by Bensound