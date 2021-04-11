PHOTOS: Sac State men’s soccer beats UC Davis 2-1 in exhibition game
April 11, 2021
In a nail-biter match against the UC Davis Aggies, Sac State men’s soccer clinched the victory in its second exhibition game, winning 2-1. With the regular season being cancelled last winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the five-game exhibition series marks both the first games of the season as well as the first matches with in-person attendance. The Hornets will go on to play the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners on April 18.
