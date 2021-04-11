PHOTOS: Sac State men’s soccer beats UC Davis 2-1 in exhibition game

Sac State forward Titus Washington races past UC Davis’ defense in an attempt to score a goal in the second period on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Sacramento State. The Hornets went on to defeat the Aggies 2-1 at the second game of the spring exhibition.

In a nail-biter match against the UC Davis Aggies, Sac State men’s soccer clinched the victory in its second exhibition game, winning 2-1. With the regular season being cancelled last winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the five-game exhibition series marks both the first games of the season as well as the first matches with in-person attendance. The Hornets will go on to play the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners on April 18.