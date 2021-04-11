PHOTOS: Sac State men’s soccer beats UC Davis 2-1 in exhibition game

Patrick Posuniak

Sac State forward Titus Washington races past UC Davis’ defense in an attempt to score a goal in the second period on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Sacramento State. The Hornets went on to defeat the Aggies 2-1 at the second game of the spring exhibition.

Patrick Posuniak, Visuals Editor
April 11, 2021

In a nail-biter match against the UC Davis Aggies, Sac State men’s soccer clinched the victory in its second exhibition game, winning 2-1. With the regular season being cancelled last winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the five-game exhibition series marks both the first games of the season as well as the first matches with in-person attendance. The Hornets will go on to play the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners on April 18.

Patrick Posuniak
Axel Ramirez (center), midfielder for Sac State, clashes shins with UC Davis’ Connor Tipton in the first half of the second spring exhibition soccer match Saturday, April 10, 2021. With a strong first half, scoring one goal, Sac State brought in the win, taking a 2-1 lead on UC Davis in the second half.