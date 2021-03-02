PODCAST: Real Talk with Rose: IUDs and pills and implants, oh my!
Rose Vega tackles birth control advice for young adults in new show
March 2, 2021
Real Talk with Rose is a new advice-focused podcast that takes an in-depth look at neglected topics amongst young adults, talking with students and experts to inform on the topics that we often have to teach ourselves.
This premiere episode discusses birth control and sex education with Sac State interior architecture major Safa Salah and Dr. Elisabeth Gordon, a New York-based integrative sexual health psychiatrist, sex therapist and educator for sexual health.
Music: Time Alone by David Renda
Show Notes:
View our comment policy here.