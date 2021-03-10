PODCAST: Real Talk with Rose: Give me some credit
March 10, 2021
Real Talk with Rose is an advice-focused podcast that takes an in-depth look at neglected topics important to young adults, talking with students and experts to inform on subjects that we often have to teach ourselves about.
This episode discusses credit cards with Sac State communications major Tyler Lewis and Kim Handy, a certified financial planner and professor at Sac State.
Music: Time Alone by David Renda
