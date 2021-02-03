PODCAST SPOTLIGHT: Kylie Robison of ‘Kyliebytes’ talks stocks post-GameStop
February 3, 2021
On this episode of The State Hornet Spotlight, State Hornet alumna and author of “Kyliebytes” Kylie Robison stops by to discuss how the GameStop stock story might affect stock market-related tech moving forward and how fun it was watching it all unfold.
Music: Inspired by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
KYLIEBYTES on Substack
4 Things to Know About the GameStop Insanity
Robinhood in-app glossary claims Nazis were socialist
Robinhood customers file class action lawsuit after popular app halts GameStop stock trading
