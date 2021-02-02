CRIME MAP: 7 non-violent crimes reported at Sac State over winter break

Every week The State Hornet compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Over winter break, seven non-violent crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime logs, with six of the seven being theft or burglary.

Two instances of theft at the Hornet Commons construction site were reported on Jan. 4 and Jan. 18. There were three reports of burglary on campus, as well as a golf cart that was reported stolen from Riverview Hall on Jan. 8 around 12:55 p.m.

A man was also cited for trespassing on campus both Jan. 16 and Jan. 17.

During the same time period last year, 12 crimes were reported at Sac State according to Sac State Police crime logs.

Check out the map below to see where the crimes occurred.





Report of Burglary

Location: Riverview Hall

Reported on: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:57 p.m.

Description: Victim reported his bicycle was stolen. Occurred between Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. and Dec. 2 at 11 a.m.

Status: Open Case

Report of Burglary

Location: Parking Structure 2

Reported on: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:25 p.m.

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was broken into. Occurred on Dec. 21 between 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Status: Case Closed

Report of Burglary

Location: Riverview Hall

Reported on: Jan. 1, 2021 at 4:13 a.m.

Description: Suspicious male suspect was observed attempting to break into the Riverview Hall bike compound. Officers responded and issued the man a misdemeanor citation for attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Status: Case Closed

Report of Burglary

Location: Hornet Commons

Reported on: Jan. 4, 2021 at 6:45 a.m.

Description: Report of stolen construction tools and supplies. Occurred between Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. and Jan. 4 at 6 a.m.

Status: Open Case

Report of Theft

Location: Riverview Hall

Reported on: Jan 8, 2021 at 12:53 p.m.

Description: Report of stolen golf cart. Occurred on Jan. 1 at around 12:55 p.m.

Status: Open Case

Report of Campus Trespassing

Location: Child Development Center

Reported on: Jan. 16, 2021 at 11:47 p.m.

Description: Male was observed removing recyclables from a trash can. Officers advised the male to leave campus. The same male was sighted sleeping under the staircase at Kadema Hall on Jan. 17 at 9:28 a.m. He was issued a citation and advised again by police officers to leave campus.

Status: Case Closed

Report of Theft

Location: Hornet Commons

Reported on: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:44 a.m.

Description: Items reported stolen from construction site. Occurred between Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. and Jan. 18 at 6 p.m.

Status: Open Case