NO LIMITS S2E1: Super Bowl Pre-Show, NFL Coaches, Sacramento Kings

No Limits is The State Hornet’s premiere professional sports discussion podcast, starring podcast staffer Mack Ervin III and broadcast staffer Garry Singh for the second semester in a row.

In the second season debut, the duo are joined by copy editor Jordan Parker, who recently wrote an opinion piece on the NFL’s Rooney Rule, to discuss the league’s coaching landscape as well as the upcoming Super Bowl and the outlook for the Sacramento Kings.

Music: Downtown by Bensound