NO LIMITS PODCAST 2/20: Carson Wentz gets traded, Draymond Green criticizes trade culture
February 20, 2021
On this episode of No Limits, hosts Garry Singh and Mack Ervin III discuss Carson Wentz’s sudden trade from the Eagles to the Colts and a post-game interview from Draymond Green where he harshly criticizes the way owners and fans look at trading players.
After, the two start a new segment, the Royal Check-In, discussing the current status of the Sacramento Kings.
Music: Downtown by Bensound
View our comment policy here.