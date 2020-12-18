SPORTS SPOTLIGHT: Looking back on a semester of sports largely without sports

Gurneet (Garry) Singh joined The State Hornet spring 2019 reporting on the general assignment desk and is now a broadcast and multimedia staffer as well as a podcaster. Garry is from Sacramento and is majoring in business and minoring in journalism. Garry is a part of KSSU (CSUS student run radio station) where he produces and hosts his own weekly radio show as well as is a broadcast commentator for Sac State’s football and basketball teams. Garry received fifth place “Best of Show” award at ACP/CMA 2020 Fall National College Journalism Convention for broadcast news story.