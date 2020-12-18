SPORTS SPOTLIGHT: Looking back on a semester of sports largely without sports

Podcast season finale asks how to play again safely

Graphic+made+in+Canva

Robbie Pierce

Graphic made in Canva

Jason Gallardo, Garry Singh, and Robbie Pierce
December 18, 2020

The semester is ending and Jason Gallardo and Garry Singh are back for the finale of the Sports Spotlight podcast, reviewing this semester in sports coverage and having an open discussion and how and when athletes can go back to playing in full capacity without compromising health or safety.

Music: District Four by Kevin MacLeod