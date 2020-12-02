Sac State chooses to implement a partial no credit grading policy for this semester

Too late in the semester to implement a full credit/no credit policy, says provost

Sac State will implement an ABC/no credit grading system in which undergraduate students who receive a D or F can petition to have their grade changed to no credit after the conclusion of the semester, said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Steve Perez in an email.

Sacramento State will implement an ABC/no credit for undergraduate students and an AB/no credit for graduate students, said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Steve Perez in a SacSend email to faculty Wednesday.

The Associated Students, Inc. board of directors passed a resolution that called for the implementation of a full credit/no credit policy like what was implemented in spring 2020. Perez said implementing a full credit/no credit policy this late into the semester would put transcript and degree processing on hold.

Here’s how the partial no credit policy works:

Undergraduate students:

Undergraduates who earn an A to C- will receive that letter grade and not be able to petition for credit.

Undergraduates who earn a D+ to F can petition after the semester to change their grade to no credit.

It is the intent that undergraduates who receive any type of D and petition for no credit will have the petitions reviewed to ensure the student is not better off keeping the letter grade.

Graduate students:

Graduate students who receive an A to B- will receive that letter grade and not be able to petition for credit.

Graduate students who receive a C+ to an F can petition after the semester to change it to no credit.

Perez noted that in order to implement the policy, the university needs to identify courses that are exempt from this plan by midnight on Dec. 6. The process for students to begin petitioning would not begin until late January, Perez said, but no exact date was given.