SPORTS SPOTLIGHT PODCAST: Sac State alumnus makes the cut in soccer, music and barbering
November 21, 2020
This week on Sports Spotlight, sports writer Jason Gallardo and multimedia reporter Garry Singh talk to Sacramento State alumnus Chimdum Mez, who was recently drafted by the MLS team San Jose Earthquakes after playing professional soccer in Costa Rica.
Mez also makes music in his free time, releasing beats under the label Chimchilla.
Music: District Four by Kevin MacLeod, “Keep Ya Chim Up Fridays” Week 155 and 156 by Chimdum “Chimchilla” Mez
Show Notes:
