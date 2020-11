911 calls and body camera footage released in case where a man was shot and killed by Sacramento police A 52-year-old man shot and killed by Sacramento police was revealed to have made a 911 call during a mental health crisis by his family’s spokesperson at a News conference at the California State Capitol building Thursday.

President Nelsen testifies about COVID-19 impacts on Sac State to California State Assembly Sac State President Robert Nelsen said he is making sure everyone has the resources to move forward with their higher education during COVID-19 while testifying in front of the California State Assembly’s Higher Education and Budget committees Thursday.