CRIME MAP: 6 non-violent crimes occurred over last two weeks

Every week The State Hornet compiles crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Six crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department crime logs during the sixth and seventh weeks of the semester.

Three crimes were reports of theft, two of which were reported Oct. 5. One involved stolen tools from a locked construction box and the other involved a stolen bicycle. The third report involved the theft of an unattended bag from the Library quad Oct. 11.

Two cases of vandalism and one burglary were also reported. A shed near Lot 10 was burglarized and a vehicle was vandalised near the Upper Eastside Lofts. Damage to a chain link fence near Ramona Lot was also reported.

During the sixth and seventh weeks of school in fall 2019, there were 28 crimes reported according to the Sacramento State Police Department crime logs.

Check out the map below to see where these crimes occurred.

Report of Theft

Location: McAuliffe Field

Reported on: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:43 a.m.

Description: Multiple tools were stolen from a locked construction box. Occurred between Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. and Oct. 5 at 6 a.m.

Status: Case Closed

Report of Theft

Location: American River Courtyard

Reported on: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:48 p.m.

Description: Victim reported his bicycle was stolen. Occurred between Oct. 3 at 4:30 p.m. and Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Status: Case Closed

Report of Theft

Location: Library Quad

Reported on: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:04 a.m.

Description: Victim reported an unknown subject took his unattended bag that contained camera equipment. Occurred on Oct. 11 between 8:30 a.m. and 9:26 a.m.

Status: Open Case

Vandalism

Location: Ramona Lot

Reported on: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:19 p.m.

Description: Damaged chain link fence. Unknown date and time of occurrence.

Status: Open Case

Burglary

Location: Lot 10

Reported on: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:12 p.m.

Description: Burglary to a shed. Occurred sometime between Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. and Oct. 14 at 6:10 p.m.

Status: Open Case

Vandalism

Location: Upper Eastside Lofts

Reported on: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:10 a.m.

Description: Victim reported his vehicle was vandalized. Occurred sometime between Oct. 15 at 10 p.m. and Oct. 15 at 11 a.m.

Status: Case Closed