NO LIMITS PODCAST: Doc Rivers runs dry, Lakers vs. Heat, NFL contenders and pretenders

This week on No Limits, Garry Singh and Mack Ervin III discuss the departure of Doc Rivers from the Los Angeles Clippers and how the offseason looks for further coaching staff changes. The pair also give their predictions for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat finals. Lastly, they talk about who they see as the contenders, pretenders and teams to watch in the NFL, as well as how the NFL can respond to three Tennessee Titans players testing positive for COVID-19.

Music: Downtown by Bensound