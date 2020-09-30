CRIME MAP: Arrest and release of individual with methamphetamine

Four Sac State crimes reported for the week ending Sept. 26

Four crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log for the week ending Sept. 26.

Two cases were reports of vandalism. One case involved an individual in possession of methamphetamine. The other report was of a victim receiving a fictitious check, resulting in the loss of money.

A 47-year-old man reportedly casing vehicles in Lot 6 was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Officer Nathan Rice arrested and released the man at the scene, issuing a misdemeanor citation for violating Health and Safety code 11377 (a) HS.

During the fourth week of school in fall 2019, there were 17 crimes reported according to the Sacramento State Police Department crime logs.

Vandalism

Location: Dining Commons

Reported on: Sept. 23, 2020 at 2:25 p.m.

Description: Vandalism report outside Dining Commons. Occurred between Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 23 at 2 p.m.

Status: Open Case

Vandalism

Location: Santa Clara Hall

Reported on: Sept. 24, 2020 at 8:40 a.m.

Description: Report of damaged lockers. Occurred between Sept. 18 at 12 a.m. and Sept. 23 at 11:29 p.m.

Status: Open Case

Possession of Controlled Substance

Location: Benicia Hall

Reported on: Sept. 24, 2020 at 10:55 p.m.

Description: Officer Rice contacted a suspicious male subject who was casing vehicles in Lot 6. The male subject was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was issued a misdemeanor citation and released on scene.

Status: Citation issued

Arresting Officer: Officer Nathan Rice

Arrested: Male, 47 years old

Obtain Money/Property by False Pretenses

Location: American River Courtyard

Reported on: Sept. 25, 2020 at 10:22 a.m.

Description: Victim received a fictitious check which resulted in the loss of money.

Status: Case Closed